Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Confirms Death Of Young Son Asher In Absolutely Devastating Post
Christine Tran Ferguson, a popular travel influencer, just announced the tragic death of her baby boy, Asher Ferguson.
Christine started 2023 looking back at 2022, "the year I became a mother," she wrote on Instagram. The video montage featured clips of Christine and husband Ryan Ferguson's eventful year with their only child. It included footage of Christine and Asher in the hospital shortly after giving birth, alongside an array of travel footage of the family as they visited Paris, New York, and various natural landmarks. "Even though we ended the year losing my hard drive with so many memories this year has been the best year of my life having Asher with us," Ferguson captioned the video. "Looking back at these moments truly shows how fast time flies! 2023 please slow down just a little. And I still have hope my hard drive turns up! I can't wait to see how 2023 turns out!"
In May, Christine celebrated Asher's first birthday by posting new snapshots of the toddler posing with a giant blue balloon shaped like the number 1. In the Instagram caption, Christine proudly bragged about Asher reaching important milestones, such as getting his first haircut and "sticking his feet out of the high chair." Unfortunately, Christine and Ryan won't be able to make any new memories with Asher, given that he died at an incredibly young age. As expected, they are taking losing their child super hard.
Christine Tran Ferguson poured her heart out in an open letter to baby Asher
On July 20, Christine Tran Ferguson confirmed the death of her son, Asher Ferguson, via Instagram. "You're 15 months today my little angel," Christine wrote. "Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete." She continued, "My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I'm still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms ... Part of me has died with you." Christine added, "There's no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can't believe it happened to us. I'm so sorry you had to go through this!! I pray I get to see you in my dreams every night. I just want you back so badly, but you're never coming home and it's killing me."
According to the New York Post, Christine previously asked with her followers to pray for Asher, who'd recently been placed in the ICU for an undisclosed reason. "Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher," read Christine's July 3 Instagram post. "We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada. Please help us pray for our precious Asher who is fighting for his life in the ICU."
Our thoughts go out to the Ferguson family during this difficult time.