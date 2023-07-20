Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Confirms Death Of Young Son Asher In Absolutely Devastating Post

On July 20, Christine Tran Ferguson confirmed the death of her son, Asher Ferguson, via Instagram. "You're 15 months today my little angel," Christine wrote. "Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete." She continued, "My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I'm still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms ... Part of me has died with you." Christine added, "There's no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can't believe it happened to us. I'm so sorry you had to go through this!! I pray I get to see you in my dreams every night. I just want you back so badly, but you're never coming home and it's killing me."

According to the New York Post, Christine previously asked with her followers to pray for Asher, who'd recently been placed in the ICU for an undisclosed reason. "Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher," read Christine's July 3 Instagram post. "We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada. Please help us pray for our precious Asher who is fighting for his life in the ICU."

Our thoughts go out to the Ferguson family during this difficult time.