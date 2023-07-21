When Did Donald Trump Jr.'s Affair With Aubrey O'Day Really Begin?

Ever since Donald Trump first presidential run in 2016, his family's life has been on constant display — perhaps even at times when they wish it wasn't. The former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has found himself involved in some seriously scandalous situations, one of the biggest being his alleged affair with Aubrey O'Day.

The name O'Day may ring a bell because she was actually a member of the hit music group Danity Kane. Her celebrity status had her running in circles with other famous individuals, including, Donald Jr. The musician and political activist's rumored affair first came to light in 2018 when Page Six reported that an anonymous source claimed Donald Jr. had fallen for O'Day while still married to his wife, Vanessa. The source added that Donald Jr. was the one who "pursued [Aubrey]. It was him who chased her." They also revealed that Donald Jr. promised O'Day that his marriage was coming to an end. They said, "He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving."

Days after the news of the alleged affair broke, O'Day reportedly told her friends that she did in fact have an affair with Donald Jr., per TMZ. Since then, O'Day spilled all the tea on the alleged affair and when it actually began.