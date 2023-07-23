The Truth About What Happened To Obvious Wines After Appearing On Shark Tank

The "Shark Tank" investors may have been thrown off by the French mime that trendy wine producer Obvious Wines brought to their Season 10 pitch, but the company's branding had the judges intrigued.

Originally from Champagne, France, founder Brice Baillié created Obvious Wines in 2018 after his complicated experience learning about wines in California. With the complicated jargon, the ambiguous labels, and "snobbish" attitude, the former L'Oreal finance manager was left dazed and confused and found that other wine drinkers around him related to this struggle. Baillié sought out sustainable vineyards from around the world willing to develop an anti-snob, eco-friendly, vegan line of bottled wine.

But what truly sets Obvious Wines' bottles apart are their distinctive labels, which feature a breakdown of the wine's flavor profile and pairing menu, making choosing a wine for yourself or others simple. With the company's eye-catching branding, some of the Sharks were ready to bite, but how has Obvious Wines fared since entering the tank?