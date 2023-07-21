What's The Real Meaning Of Mind Your Business By Britney Spears And Will.i.am? Here's What We Think

Britney Spears is back with a new single, teaming up with Will.i.am on the track "Mind Your Business." Released on July 21, you had better believe this song is strutting its way to the top of the charts, likely thanks to Spears fans, many of whom couldn't wait for the track to drop. Aside from listening to the vocals, many fans have also been dissecting the lyrics of the song, trying to figure out how they may relate to what's been going on in Spears' life — and we totally think they do. For starters, the title alone seems like a clear message from Spears to her critics, not unlike her 2007 hit, "Piece of Me."

It seems as though Spears — with the help of Will.i.am — wants people who are watching her every move to leave her alone. Of course, the chorus of the song further speaks to that point. Spears repeats the questions, "Where she at?" and "What she do?" as if to mimic the thoughts of those who are constantly concerning herself with the star's every move. And while plenty of people may be able to relate to these lyrics, we think they hold a deeper meaning for Spears, whose life has been scrutinized ever since she broke into the entertainment business. Since stepping away from the music scene, Spears has been posting all kinds of things on Instagram, and plenty of people analyze that stuff, too. And the next verse of the song may hold just as much meaning.