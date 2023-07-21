What's The Real Meaning Of Mind Your Business By Britney Spears And Will.i.am? Here's What We Think
Britney Spears is back with a new single, teaming up with Will.i.am on the track "Mind Your Business." Released on July 21, you had better believe this song is strutting its way to the top of the charts, likely thanks to Spears fans, many of whom couldn't wait for the track to drop. Aside from listening to the vocals, many fans have also been dissecting the lyrics of the song, trying to figure out how they may relate to what's been going on in Spears' life — and we totally think they do. For starters, the title alone seems like a clear message from Spears to her critics, not unlike her 2007 hit, "Piece of Me."
It seems as though Spears — with the help of Will.i.am — wants people who are watching her every move to leave her alone. Of course, the chorus of the song further speaks to that point. Spears repeats the questions, "Where she at?" and "What she do?" as if to mimic the thoughts of those who are constantly concerning herself with the star's every move. And while plenty of people may be able to relate to these lyrics, we think they hold a deeper meaning for Spears, whose life has been scrutinized ever since she broke into the entertainment business. Since stepping away from the music scene, Spears has been posting all kinds of things on Instagram, and plenty of people analyze that stuff, too. And the next verse of the song may hold just as much meaning.
Britney Spears & Will.i.am sing about being constantly watched
"Mind Your Business" isn't the first track to feature both Britney Spears and Will.i.am. The two have worked together previously on tracks like "Big Fat Base," off Spears' "Femme Fatale" album, as well as "Scream & Shout," which was featured on Will.i.am's "#willpower" album. As a producer, the Black Eyed Peas member tends to put together beats that get stuck in your head, but often, the lyrics of the tracks don't hold much meaning. This doesn't seem to be the case for this latest collab.
"Too much looky-looky, get up off mе, too much watchy-wah. Hands up in the cookie jar, they watchin' me, they watchin' ya. They got eyes up in the sky, so pose for that camera. They follow me, follow me, follow me, follow, follow me," read the lyrics of the song's second verse. It seems evident that the lyrics speak to celebrities always being watched by someone, no matter what they may be doing. The specific line, "hands up in the cookie jar," may allude to a person being caught doing something they shouldn't — whether that be something they know is wrong or something that society deems as being wrong. In another verse, Spears calls out the paparazzi directly. "Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around. Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound. Paparazzi shot me. I am the economy. Follow me, follow me, follow me, follow, follow me," the lyrics read.
Mind Your Business is a catchy tune that carries plenty of meaning
In the third verse of "Mind Your Business," Will.i.am takes over. "Too much looky-looky, I'm so sick of all these looky-loos," he says. "Everybody lookin' at me like I was the breakin' news. Police got a sting, watchin' every step I take. Every move I make, every breath I take," he continues, another clear call out to the life of someone famous. For the final verse of the song, Britney Spears returns to send another message, this time suggesting that she's going to take action if people keep getting into her business. "If they don't get up out my face, I'll send the dogs out. Five seconds and then the dogs come out. You know what happens when the dogs come out. None of your business," she says.
For much of the song, Spears and Will.i.am shorten "mind your business" to "mind your B," which seems like a play on Spears' first name, as she's been called "B." Another interpretation could be the word "b****," which is used elsewhere in the song, a clear callback to Spears' "It's Britney b**ch," tagline from another Spears track, "Gimme More."
Overall, the new song is catchy, holds plenty of meaning, and is just what Spears fans have been waiting for.