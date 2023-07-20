Why Did Britney Spears And Will.i.am Get Sued Over Their Hit Song?

Tulisa Contostavlos felt very strongly about the song and was able to plead her case in a way that gave her a significant win. In 2018, she spoke out about the lawsuit. "I don't feel bad blood about it," she said during an interview on "Loose Women," according to the Daily Mail. "At the end of the day it's not a move I would have done. But look at the success that he's got out of it and off the back, I can't complain, I've got a Number One hit in loads of countries around the world, so everyone won," Contostavlos added. In addition to getting a writing credit on the track, Contostavlos also earns 10% of the song's earnings. "It's a shame it had to go that way, but chicken dinner, everyone's a winner," she said.

Following the success of her lawsuit, Contostavlos' is set to release a new studio album called "Timeless" alongside members of her hip-hop group in August, and the singer revealed back in May that she would be touring the UK with her bandmates to promote it. "Ndubz summer tour with new date included! WHO'S COMING? It's gunna go off," she captioned an Instagram. N-Dubz was honored with the award for best group at the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef event. And, as for "Scream & Shout," the single actually hit a new milestone in 2023, hitting one billion views on YouTube, according to Billboard.