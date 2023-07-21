Tony Bennett And His Wife Susan Had A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto have an interesting origin story that many young fans have dreamed about — meeting their idol and falling in love. At age 19, Susan was one of the crooner's biggest fans, even running a fan club for him. Tony revealed in his 2016 memoir "Just Getting Started" that she attended one of his concerts in San Francisco and made a request to see him backstage. "It tickled me that someone of her age was so devoted to my music. I not only agreed to say hello to her backstage but asked her to be my date for the evening, and that's how it all really began," he wrote.

In an ironic twist of fate, the lovebirds had actually met once before — sort of. Susan's parents, Marion and Dayl Crow, attended a Tony Bennett concert in 1966 and took a photo with the star. It turned out that Marion was pregnant with Susan at the time, and little did they know the musician would one day wed their daughter. The couple instilled their love of Tony Bennett and his music in Susan, leading her to seek him out as an adult. The rest, as they say, is history.