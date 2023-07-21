What LeBron James' Wife Savannah Really Does For A Living

Pretty much every aspect of LeBron James' life has changed since his days as "The Kid From Akron," the Ohio city where he was raised by a single teenaged mother, Gloria James. The one big exception is his love life. LeBron has been with Savannah James (née Brinson) since they were teenagers. Savannah played softball and was part of the cheerleading squad when she met the basketball-slash-football player from another high school in 2001.

By then, LeBron was already the talk of the town. "He just finished his sophomore season, and yet he might just be the best high school basketball player in America," Slam magazine's Ryan Jones wrote that same year. While she knew the extent of his talent, Savannah couldn't have imagined where life next to LeBron would take her. "We were two kids who started dating, as any two high-school kids would. Believe it or not, I didn't know that he was going to be what he is today," she told The Cut for its May-June issue.

LeBron and Savannah were together for 12 years before tying the knot in September 2013. At that point, they already shared two sons, LeBron "Bronny" Jr. and Bryce, born in 2004 and 2007. LeBron and Savannah's daughter, Zhuri, completed the family in October 2014. One of the most accomplished athletes in sports history, LeBron has the bank account to show for it. But that doesn't mean Savannah just sat around waiting for her husband to bring in the dollars.