Everyone Keith Urban Dated Before Marrying Nicole Kidman
In a world where celebrity breakups are headline news, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of Hollywood's biggest success stories (romantically speaking). The two Aussies have been together for 18 years, which is basically a lifetime in Tinseltown. They've also been open about how they believe they're meant to be, which is refreshing to hear in what can be a superficial industry. "Meeting [Nicole] and getting married wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning. It was literally, like, 'Okay, life starts,'" Urban gushed to CBS News in 2016. Asked about the secret to her nearly two-decades-long relationship, Kidman shared that it's all about prioritizing the partnership. "I think it's knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the 'us.' You go, 'Does this work for us?' When you make an us, it's yours together — that's what you create," she told People in 2018.
It seems hard to believe, but Kidman and Urban dated other people before finding their way to each other in 2005. Kidman was famously married to Tom Cruise circa the 1990s after meeting him on the set of "Days of Thunder," per HollywoodLife. The pair went on to adopt two children, but Kidman never converted to Scientology (perhaps a sticking point in the relationship?), and their divorce was a contentious one. They maintained little contact after splitting, with a source telling the outlet that Cruise "really does not miss [Nicole] much at all."
As for Urban, his relationships pre-Kidman were not as high-profile.
Keith Urban was engaged to someone else before Nicole Kidman
Before Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were a paradigm of love in Hollywood, The Vogue reported that Urban dated a vet technician named Laura Sigler. The pair were together off and on in the '90s and lived together from 1998 to 2002. Urban professed his love for her in the way that all singer-songwriters know how — in song. He dedicated his hit song "You're The Only One" to Sigler, and even proposed in 2001.
But all was not well in the relationship, and Urban and Sigler split in 2002. Afterward, Sigler hinted that Urban's substance abuse issues played a role in the breakup. In a 2005 interview with Today, she said, "There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don't have any dark past — he was probably the darkest part, but I'm on my own now and I'm happy about that." A 2014 Daily Mail article seemingly corroborated Sigler's account of things, running pictures of a much-younger Urban in his hard-partying days. In a 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, Urban himself opened up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, crediting Kidman for helping him to get sober. "My dad was an alcoholic, so I grew up in an alcoholic house and it took me a long time to believe I was wired the same," he explained. "Someone said ... 'What happens when you drink?' And I said, 'I break out in cuffs.'"
Keith Urban's most high-profile relationship was with Niki Taylor
According to People, Keith Urban dated supermodel Niki Taylor between 2002 and 2004, shortly after his split from Laura Sigler. As with Sigler, things were serious between them, and the two briefly lived together in Franklin, TN. Taylor also appeared in Urban's music video for "Somebody Like You" and got matching tattoos with her then-boyfriend, per Yahoo! Entertainment. The tattoos read "Amor vincit omnia," or "love conquers all" in Latin — and if you're wondering, Taylor and Urban have both since covered up the ink.
As Urban's career began to take off, it put a damper on things with Taylor. "His career got really busy, I got really busy, and we never saw each other," the model told People after they'd split. "We're still friends, and I'm so happy for him and Nicole."
Taylor's reaction is a complete 360 to Sigler's, who was skeptical that Urban and Kidman could find happiness in the long term. "Nicole and Keith might date for a while — but it won't last very long," she told The Sun (via Today). "I don't know her but I know him very well." Urban's former manager Gary Shaw also appeared to agree with Sigler's take, telling Today that Urban was "in it for the chase. He likes to go after what he wants and if he can't have it, he wants it even more." Happily, Kidman and Urban continue to prove these two wrong with 17 years of marriage (and counting!) under their belts.