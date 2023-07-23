Steve Harvey's Kids Weren't On Board With His Marriage To Marjorie At First

When Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey married in 2007, they combined their families into a large blended family. Steve had his twin daughters, Brandi Harvey and Karli Harvey, from his first marriage and his sons, Broderick Harvey and Wynton Harvey, from his second. Meanwhile, Marjorie brought her daughters, Morgan Harvey and Lori Harvey, and her son, Jason Harvey, from her previous marriage. In July, the "Family Feud" host celebrated 16 years of marital bliss with an Instagram video post from their wedding day. "Still going strong," he wrote while tagging his wife. The couple were still happy together, but originally it was a challenge to get the kids on board with the blended family.

After his marriage to Marjorie, Steve found it important to connect with his wife's children. "At no time can any of those kids feel like they're the stepchild," he explained on his talk show, "Steve Harvey," in 2016.

Once they all started living together, Steve and Marjorie prioritized bonding with each other's children. "Now, we're Mom and Dad to everybody," Marjorie told People in 2016. That bond took time, however, as some of the kids were against the marriage at first. "I said, 'Look, you don't like it? Deal with it. I don't need y'all's permission," Steve said about the objections. His daughters were especially vocal when they first found out their dad was marrying Marjorie.