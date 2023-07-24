What Andrea Mitchell's Husband Alan Greenspan Really Does For A Living

Andrea Mitchell has a monogamous relationship with NBC, the network she has been with since 1978. She's no different in her personal life. Mitchell has been with Alan Greenspan for nearly four decades, having met in 1983 when she interviewed him. They started dating in 1984, maintaining a long-distance relationship until 1987, when Greenspan moved to Washington, D.C., where Mitchell covered the Ronald Reagan administration. In April 1997, Mitchell married Greenspan in a ceremony officiated by none other than the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The wedding marked the second marriage for both of them. Mitchell had been married to Gil Jackson, acting as the stepmother to his two sons until they divorced in the mid-1970s when she left Philadelphia for D.C., according to Broad Street Review. But Mitchell doesn't publicly acknowledge her first husband, who has since died. Before marrying the veteran journalist, Greenspan was briefly married to another Mitchell — the Canadian painter Joan Mitchell. The pair tied the knot in 1952, though the marriage lasted only 10 months.

Greenspan went on to date another famous journalist: the late Barbara Walters. The relationship ended a few years before he found his long-term partner and future wife. It's no coincidence that Greenspan's been associated with so many high-profile figures. While not everyone might know his name today, Greenspan's illustrious career has earned him quite a reputation. He has even been described as a "rock star," not exactly a common adjective for someone with a such a serious job.