What Danica McKellar's Prenup With Mike Verta Supposedly Looked Like
While Danica McKellar is primarily recognized for her television roles, the actor and mathematician has garnered quite a bit of attention for her love life. McKellar, who is best known for playing Winnie Cooper in "The Wonder Years," began dating composer Mike Verta in 2001, per People. The couple got married in March 2009, with Verta composing music for the stunning ocean-side wedding. A year after tying the knot, McKellar and Verta welcomed their son Draco. The couple gushed to People, "We are humbled, overjoyed and so grateful for this miraculous gift. It's like we've only now just learned the true meaning of love."
Sadly, McKellar and Verta's marriage didn't last. Yet, to ensure that their assets would be protected in the event of divorce, the pair signed a prenuptial agreement. While details about McKellar and Verta's prenup remained largely a mystery, some notable elements were disclosed — especially regarding their son.
The prenup had a custody and support agreement
In June 2012, Danica McKellar filed for divorce from Mike Verta, per TMZ. "The Wonder Years" star attributed their split to "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalized in February 2013. The split took an emotional toll on McKellar, who shared details about the relationship on her website (via the Daily Mail). She wrote, "The end of a marriage has got to be one of the saddest events one can experience – I've heard that the pain is second only to an actual death in the family, and that sounds about right." Yet, McKellar noted that she and Verta were on amicable terms.
Their divorce wasn't too messy, as McKellar and Verta had a prenup set in place. A judge determined that the couple's 2009 prenup was still valid, per TMZ. The actor said, "I am saddened by the end of my marriage to Mike Verta. However, we are committed to raising our son together and we are focused on remaining the best parents we can be." The contents contained a custody and support agreement for their then-two-year-old son Draco. McKellar sought physical and legal joint custody. In addition, McKellar revealed that the prenup covered the entirety of her and Verta's property.
Danica McKellar focused on her son post-divorce
While Danica McKellar's divorce was painful, she and Mike Verta found their footing as co-parents. In 2019, she told Closer, "What kids want is love and for everyone to get along." She praised Verta's parenting, adding, "We get along great, much better than we did before, and we're generous with each other." She also shared that spending quality time with Draco brings her the most joy.
Following her divorce, McKellar welcomed a new love into her family. In 2014, the actor married attorney Scott Sveslosky, per Country Living. McKellar and Svelslosky formed a blended family, as they both entered the marriage with a son. McKellar spoke candidly about navigating these relationships, telling People (via Yahoo), "We both each had a son already — his is 11, mine is 5 — and so there's that dynamic of figuring out, 'How do we do this? How do you balance togetherness with also making sure that you honor the separate relationships that were established for years before the family blended?' And I think that's really important."