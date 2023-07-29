What Danica McKellar's Prenup With Mike Verta Supposedly Looked Like

In June 2012, Danica McKellar filed for divorce from Mike Verta, per TMZ. "The Wonder Years" star attributed their split to "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalized in February 2013. The split took an emotional toll on McKellar, who shared details about the relationship on her website (via the Daily Mail). She wrote, "The end of a marriage has got to be one of the saddest events one can experience – I've heard that the pain is second only to an actual death in the family, and that sounds about right." Yet, McKellar noted that she and Verta were on amicable terms.

Their divorce wasn't too messy, as McKellar and Verta had a prenup set in place. A judge determined that the couple's 2009 prenup was still valid, per TMZ. The actor said, "I am saddened by the end of my marriage to Mike Verta. However, we are committed to raising our son together and we are focused on remaining the best parents we can be." The contents contained a custody and support agreement for their then-two-year-old son Draco. McKellar sought physical and legal joint custody. In addition, McKellar revealed that the prenup covered the entirety of her and Verta's property.