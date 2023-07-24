The Truth About What Happened To Wanna Date? After Appearing On Shark Tank

Melissa Bartow was on a mission to spread her dating philosophy. Thankfully for the "Shark Tank" judges, she wasn't introducing yet another dating app into the already saturated match-making market. Because Bartow was all about spreading the fruit and not the love. So, did the sharks Wanna Date? Or did they gobble the entrepreneur up and spit her out like a discarded pit?

Bartow came in strong, boasting about enjoying several dates a day — causing Daymond John to raise an eyebrow. However, the judgemental looks turned to jovial laughter after Bartow made her big reveal, introducing her "line of date-based spreads that are natural, vegan [and totally] allergen-free." Bartow elicited "Wows" from the sharks when she gave them an impromptu gun show, flashing her impressively toned biceps and claiming the dates "power me through my workouts and keep me energized all day long." She announced that her date spreads come in four flavors: chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and pumpkin spice, all at just 30 calories each.

"So sharks, no more cheating on your diets, what y'all say? Wanna Date?" she asked sassily. "I'd definitely love to try it," a grinning Mark Cuban admitted. Bartow had given an engaging and cheeky pitch. She was seeking $100,000 for 20% of her fledging company. The sharks looked ready to bite. So, what happened to Wanna Date? after appearing on Shark Tank? Did it go on to great success, or was it left rotting on the studio floor?