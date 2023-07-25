What Really Put A Strain On Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have stayed together through thick and thin. Throughout the years, the famous couple has opened up about their ups and downs, all while sharing the lessons they've learned. In a 2022 interview with NPR, Michelle said, "If I look over my marriage, if I were to judge it in year five or year ten, there was never 50/50. Somebody was always giving way more. Someone always needed a different kind of thing. You have to evolve with it." She added that making compromises is a natural part of relationships.

Michelle and Barack know a thing or two about long-term relationships, as the pair has been married since 1992, per Brides. Four years into their marriage, Barack was elected to the Illinois State Senate. It's no secret that Barack found tremendous success in politics, as he won the presidency in 2008. In his acceptance speech, Barack expressed the utmost gratitude for his wife. He said, "I would not be standing here tonight without the unyielding support of my best friend for the last 16 years, the rock of our family and the love of my life, our nation's next first lady, Michelle Obama." While the couple continued to support each other throughout Barack's presidency, their marriage also suffered during that time.