RHONY: What We Know About Jill Zarin's Boyfriend Gary Brody

Jill Zarin's marriage with her late husband Bobby Zarin was one of the sweetest relationships of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Although he was a man of few words, he clearly doted on Jill and even accompanied her to Scary Island when she crashed the girls' trip during Season 3. "RHONY" fans mourned along with Jill when she announced that Bobby died in 2018. "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," she said in a statement (via Page Six).

Six months later, Jill was spotted with Gary Brody, and amid talk that she had moved on quickly, she told People, "I don't typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven't been dating anyone for six months. I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again." Jill revealed to Bravo that before dying, Bobby told her to keep working and playing tennis. "He knows I love it and he knows that that's probably a good place for me to meet a nice guy and he doesn't want me to be alone," she shared and it was in fact, their mutual love for tennis that brought Jill and Brody together.