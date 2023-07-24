Barack And Michelle Obama Speak On The Tragic Drowning Of Their Family Chef
Barack Obama and his family are mourning the loss of a man whom they considered part of their family. Tafari Campbell, who was the Obama family's personal chef both during and after their time in the White House, drowned near the former president's vacation estate, TMZ and other sources confirmed. On July 23, Massachusetts State Police received reports of a missing paddleboard rider in Edgartown, near Martha's Vineyard. After an extensive search, Campbell's body was recovered from the Edgartown Great Pond. Even more tragically, it appears the chef was just 100 feet from shore and safety.
Barack and Michelle Obama, who were not at their home at the time, released a statement (via The U.S. Sun). Calling Campbell "a beloved part of our family," the Obamas remembered him as "creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together." By the time the president's final term ended in 2017, the family had become so close to Campbell that they invited him to remain on their staff; it was an honor he readily accepted and was still performing up to his death. "He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone," the Obamas said.
Campbell is survived by his wife, Sherise, and their 19-year-old twin sons, Xavier and Savin. Sherise posted a portrait of her husband to her Instagram Stories with the simple caption: "Heartbroken."
Tafari Campbell was best known for making a unique White House beverage
Tafari Campbell came to the Obama White House as a sous chef and quickly endeared himself to the family with his creative, healthy dishes. When you're working for a first lady who installed the White House Kitchen Garden, it's a given that homegrown produce is going to feature in your meals. (Michelle Obama was thrilled when Jill Biden surprised her with a basket of greens picked from the grounds.) Campbell even found a clever way to use the honey from the garden's hives: After the then-president bought a home beer brewing kit, the chef helped incorporate it into White House Honey Brown Ale and Honey Porter — the first beers ever brewed on the historic premises. (George Washington's home brew was crafted at Mount Vernon, so it doesn't count.)
When Campbell wasn't serving up delectable dishes for the Obamas, he had his own catering business, Thymeless Creations. His Instagram feed is filled with pics of his apps, entrées, and desserts: tuna tostadas, shawarma, curry beef roti, and Jamaican bread pudding with banana rum sauce. His wife, Sherise, is no slouch in the kitchen, either. She owns a DC-based bakery, Sweet Sage Baking and Catering. But for now, her kitchen is closed. Sherise posted a heartbreaking announcement on the company's Instagram: "Due to the recent tragedy in our family, at this time we [are] not accepting any inquiries or orders. ...The family asks for your prayers and support during this difficult time." They certainly have ours.