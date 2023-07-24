Barack And Michelle Obama Speak On The Tragic Drowning Of Their Family Chef

Barack Obama and his family are mourning the loss of a man whom they considered part of their family. Tafari Campbell, who was the Obama family's personal chef both during and after their time in the White House, drowned near the former president's vacation estate, TMZ and other sources confirmed. On July 23, Massachusetts State Police received reports of a missing paddleboard rider in Edgartown, near Martha's Vineyard. After an extensive search, Campbell's body was recovered from the Edgartown Great Pond. Even more tragically, it appears the chef was just 100 feet from shore and safety.

Barack and Michelle Obama, who were not at their home at the time, released a statement (via The U.S. Sun). Calling Campbell "a beloved part of our family," the Obamas remembered him as "creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together." By the time the president's final term ended in 2017, the family had become so close to Campbell that they invited him to remain on their staff; it was an honor he readily accepted and was still performing up to his death. "He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone," the Obamas said.

Campbell is survived by his wife, Sherise, and their 19-year-old twin sons, Xavier and Savin. Sherise posted a portrait of her husband to her Instagram Stories with the simple caption: "Heartbroken."