Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized With Blood Clots After Collapsing At Dinner With Friends
Tori Kelly is currently fighting for her life in the hospital, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, the "Paper Hearts" singer was dining in Los Angeles with a group of friends the night of July 23, when she collapsed following a bout of heart palpitations. Doctors later found that the singer, who's been struggling to remain conscious during her stay, was suffering from blood clots in her lungs and legs.
Generally, all blood clots offer varying levels of danger, but blood clots in the lungs — known also as pulmonary embolisms, per WebMD — are the deadliest kind, as they can obstruct airflow. As the website noted, most pulmonary embolisms originate as DVT (deep vein thrombosis) in the legs. Per TMZ's report, it sounds as if Kelly is dealing with both. At this time, it's unknown how long Kelly will remain in the hospital. However, because blood clots can lead to death, patients can be required to be kept under medical care for several days (sometimes weeks). So far, Kelly's representatives have yet to release a statement, but we'll keep you posted as new information becomes available.
Tori Kelly's fans gather in prayer and send positive thoughts
As Tori Kelly continues to receive medical care, many of her fans seem to be spiritually grounding themselves and praying that she'll make it through this health scare. "Praying for Tori Kelly cuz that is one of the scariest things to happen to someone," tweeted one fan, alongside a sad face emoji and prayer hands. A second fan tweeted, "Lord Please protect Tori Kelly and her family. Let your healing touch fall upon her!" Meanwhile, another user tweeted, "Tori Kelly is more than just a singer to us she's an inspiration, our best friend. She has saved us in so many ways possible and all we want right now is for her to be okay."
Naturally, Kelly's hospitalization has caused her fans to become emotional. "That Tori Kelly news is going to have me crying so bad I love her," tweeted one fan, whose sentiments are probably shared across her fandom. Meanwhile, another fan tweeted about their dedication to the singer. "Anyone who knows me knows that Tori Kelly is my favorite singer and has been since 2007 (i discovered her LITERALLY before she was famous and i will forever flaunt it, idc if it's pick me) please send thoughts & prayers to her, I don't play when it comes to her. she has to be ok."