Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized With Blood Clots After Collapsing At Dinner With Friends

As Tori Kelly continues to receive medical care, many of her fans seem to be spiritually grounding themselves and praying that she'll make it through this health scare. "Praying for Tori Kelly cuz that is one of the scariest things to happen to someone," tweeted one fan, alongside a sad face emoji and prayer hands. A second fan tweeted, "Lord Please protect Tori Kelly and her family. Let your healing touch fall upon her!" Meanwhile, another user tweeted, "Tori Kelly is more than just a singer to us she's an inspiration, our best friend. She has saved us in so many ways possible and all we want right now is for her to be okay."

Naturally, Kelly's hospitalization has caused her fans to become emotional. "That Tori Kelly news is going to have me crying so bad I love her," tweeted one fan, whose sentiments are probably shared across her fandom. Meanwhile, another fan tweeted about their dedication to the singer. "Anyone who knows me knows that Tori Kelly is my favorite singer and has been since 2007 (i discovered her LITERALLY before she was famous and i will forever flaunt it, idc if it's pick me) please send thoughts & prayers to her, I don't play when it comes to her. she has to be ok."