The Odd Rumors About Richard Simmons' Relationship With His Housekeeper

After spending decades in the spotlight, Richard Simmons simply fell off the face of the earth one fine day in February 2014. He abruptly quit teaching at his famous Los Angeles studio, never to be publicly seen again. A little over a month before, the fitness guru appeared to be his cheerful, flamboyant self in a December 2013 interview on CNN's "Newsroom" with Brooke Baldwin — until she asked him to reveal what motivates him. "What do you say to yourself in the mirror in the morning?" she asked.

At this point, Simmons' demeanor changed. His main motivation is helping others, he said before delving into how the struggling economy was driving obesity rates up. "But just remember, you're one of a kind, and God could have made you a butterfly that lasted three months," Simmons told Baldwin. "But he made you a human being." Until then, Simmons had remained engaged in his activist role to help reduce childhood obesity.

In fact, Simmons seemed as passionate as ever about the cause just months before. He had even asked to collaborate with the then-first lady Michelle Obama on her Let's Move! initiative — albeit unsuccessfully. "I've tried to reach my hand out to President [Barack] Obama and the first lady," he told Roll Call in October 2013, just three months before going into seclusion. "They have rejected me." Given its abruptness, Simmons' disappearance has given rise to a series of theories, including one that claims he's being held hostage by his housekeeper.