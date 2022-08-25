The Reason Richard Simmons Vanished From The Spotlight Becomes More Clear

What's going on with Richard Simmons? That's been the question on everyone's lips for several years now after the famous fitness guru mysteriously left the spotlight. It's thought the star was last seen in public back in 2014 — and it's safe to say there have been plenty of rumors swirling since about what really happened to him and what he's doing today. Some of the more dramatic speculation? In 2017, Simmons was forced to hit back following a report from National Enquirer that claimed he hadn't been seen in public for a few years because he had supposedly been undergoing surgical procedures to change his sex. He even sued the publication over the claims, per TMZ, and vehemently denied the allegations.

But that's not the only time the uber rich Simmons has been forced to hit back at a bold rumor or two. In 2016, Simmons hit back at claims he had been kidnapped by his housekeeper after allegations were banded about that he'd been out of the spotlight against his will. "I am not kidnapped. I am just in my house right now," he clarified to Entertainment Tonight via phone call.

So now we know the star isn't undergoing gender reassignment surgery or being held hostage, what exactly is the reason he's shunning the spotlight these days? Well, new light has just been shed on what his life is like today in an insightful new documentary.