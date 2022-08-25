The Reason Richard Simmons Vanished From The Spotlight Becomes More Clear
What's going on with Richard Simmons? That's been the question on everyone's lips for several years now after the famous fitness guru mysteriously left the spotlight. It's thought the star was last seen in public back in 2014 — and it's safe to say there have been plenty of rumors swirling since about what really happened to him and what he's doing today. Some of the more dramatic speculation? In 2017, Simmons was forced to hit back following a report from National Enquirer that claimed he hadn't been seen in public for a few years because he had supposedly been undergoing surgical procedures to change his sex. He even sued the publication over the claims, per TMZ, and vehemently denied the allegations.
But that's not the only time the uber rich Simmons has been forced to hit back at a bold rumor or two. In 2016, Simmons hit back at claims he had been kidnapped by his housekeeper after allegations were banded about that he'd been out of the spotlight against his will. "I am not kidnapped. I am just in my house right now," he clarified to Entertainment Tonight via phone call.
So now we know the star isn't undergoing gender reassignment surgery or being held hostage, what exactly is the reason he's shunning the spotlight these days? Well, new light has just been shed on what his life is like today in an insightful new documentary.
Richard Simmons is reportedly experiencing 'physical and emotional problems'
"TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons" took a deep dive into Richard Simmons' life today, and we may finally know what's been going on with the fitness guru. According to TMZ managing editor Fabian Garcia, Simmons supposedly has "a birth defect that significantly affected one of his legs." He added, "He was born without a full set of bones in his foot and it causes physical and emotional problems." The documentary's producer, Charles Latibeaudiere, also shed a little light on his apparent condition, claiming Simmons may be feeling insecure after putting on a significant amount of weight after years of impeccable health, which may also have affected his knees.
The latest revelations came after Simmons discussed his disappearance back in 2016. He shared his affection for all those who were worried for him, but clarified he was doing just fine. "It was time for me to take some time to be by myself. For the last 40 years I have been traveling, teaching classes, and I had a knee injury, so I had a knee replacement, which was very difficult for me," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I have really just been taking it easy, staying at home, working out in my gym and doing the things I haven't done in a very long time," he added, noting he was still working out and weighed 150 pounds.
Whatever's really going on with this beloved star, we're wishing him the best.