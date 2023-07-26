Tragic Details About Willow Smith

This feature discusses mental health issues and self-harm.

Willow Smith's ode to tossing tresses took flight on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2010, but the "Whip My Hair" singer didn't need a hit song to make a name for herself. As the child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, fame was her birthright — and it came with some serious downsides. "Growing up and trying to figure out your life ... while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what's going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible," Willow told Girl Gaze (via ET) in 2017.

At a young age, fame also forced Willow to make a decision that would have ramifications on every aspect of her life, from her career to her relationships: whether to hide from the spotlight or embrace it. She chose the latter, becoming an introspective artist who makes genre-jumping seem effortless. For the "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer, this pathway was the option that provided her with the best opportunity to make a positive impact on the world. She succinctly described her thoughts on fame to Rolling Stone UK as thus: "I don't really like headlines, but I do like messages."

Willow wants the messages in her music to resonate with her fans in a rewarding way, saying, "I'm just always trying to make people happy and find themselves." But while she told Glamour UK that she's an optimist who tries not to let others' negativity halt her pursuit of happiness, she's not immune from hardships and pain.