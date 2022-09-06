Willow Smith Reveals The Truth Behind Shaving Her Head As A Child

A decade after Willow Smith shockingly shaved her head, the singer is speaking out about the decision, which she says was not as complex as many thought. "As a Black woman there were a lot of layers to my relationship with my hair and skin growing up; it was definitely a learning curve," she told Glamour UK. Smith went on to explain that while shaving her head may have seemed rebellious to some, she was simply expressing herself freely. "However I'm feeling, I like to do that. I don't really like to think about it too much. I love to be free with it. I think just being me sometimes is radical."

Smith further elaborates on her relationship with beauty standards and explains that she is grateful for the Black female representation she was surrounded by as a child. The "I Am Legend" was also sure to shout out her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, who she said showed her "everything" about music and more.

The "I Am Legend" actor had another hair-raising moment in 2021, when she had her head shaved during the grand finale of her Facebook concert special, "Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything." Smith called the moment "special," and she is still rocking the stunning look today.