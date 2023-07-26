The Most Revealing Kardashian Moments On TV

England has the Royal Family, and we have the Kardashians. While they're far from royalty, in today's pop culture they are treated as such. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is arguably the most famous family in the country, and whether you like them or not, you know who they are. The family was first introduced to viewers in 2007 when their hit show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" launched on E! They've shared their lives with the world for nearly two decades, creating a billion-dollar empire with reality television and multiple businesses. Though they are often criticized for having no talent, they have captivated pop culture ever since they became relevant.

Sex tapes, cheating scandals, babies, marriages, divorces — the Kardashians have never shied away from baring it all on television. We've watched them grow over the years, becoming designers, entrepreneurs, models, and fashion moguls. While they can't sing or dance, some argue that it takes a certain amount of talent for the family to have reached such great heights off of reality television. Part of their appeal is just how open they are to viewers, letting us into their private lives and never holding back.

While the family has weathered countless controversies, one thing remains the same: The Kardashians have continued to remain a united front through all the ups and downs they've confronted over the years. Some of the family's most raw and shocking moments have been captured by cameras, and we are breaking down the most revealing Kardashian moments on TV.