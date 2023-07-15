Strange Things About Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson's Relationship

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's unconventional relationship has been the subject of much speculation. Despite getting divorced in 1996, the Duke and Duchess of York have remained thick as thieves, and they even live together in the family home. Unsurprisingly, many have even wondered if Ferguson and Andrew may have gotten back together in secret. Regardless of whether they're romantically involved or not, it's clear that the Yorks are a tight-knit family who have been through some extraordinary ordeals and shady scandals.

In 2018, Ferguson opened up about her unusual connection with her ex-husband, telling the Daily Mail, "My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale." She continued, "Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it."

From a much-reported friendship with Jeffrey Epstein to an international toe sucking scandal, join us as we explore some of the strangest things about Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's relationship.