Inside Prince Andrew's Case Settlement With Virginia Giuffre

Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, found himself deeply embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking scandal almost overnight in 2015 when court documents revealed that one of Epstein and Maxwell's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, also alleged that she had been forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at Epstein's behest on three separate occasions.

Later, in 2019, she discussed the first time she met the prince in detail during an interview with BBC's Panorama. "He is the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life", she recalled. "His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere," she added. Prince Andrew, however, emphatically denied all claims. "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened," he declared when asked directly if he had sex with Giuffre during an interview with BBC Newsnight in November 2019.

Still, Giuffre forged on. In August 2021, she filed a lawsuit against the royal. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but one can reclaim her life by speaking out and demanding justice," she said in a statement to ABC News. But now it appears it's finally reckoning day for the fallen prince...