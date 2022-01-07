How Meghan Markle Plans To Spend Her Lawsuit Settlement Makes Perfect Sense

Right before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly threw the entire royal family under the bus in their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, there were reports that suggested Buckingham Palace was looking into bullying allegations that were made by staff members against the Duchess of Sussex. Things were so bad that Meghan allegedly drove some staff members to quit their jobs and undermined "the confidence of a third staff member," per The Times of London.

However, one royal author by the name of Christopher Andersen, who wrote the book, "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," believes that Meghan's very "American" approach to how she wanted to get the work done behind closed doors might have led the staff members to feel as though they were being bullied. "Particularly within the royal household they're very indirect in the way they do things. The kind of plain-spoken, upfront personality, distinctly American approach that Meghan has to getting things done just rubs them the wrong way," Andersen said in an interview with Insider.

But now that Meghan has won her lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers after they published a private letter that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, Sr., she plans on using her settlement money for a cause that she feels very strongly about.