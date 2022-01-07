How Meghan Markle Plans To Spend Her Lawsuit Settlement Makes Perfect Sense
Right before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly threw the entire royal family under the bus in their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, there were reports that suggested Buckingham Palace was looking into bullying allegations that were made by staff members against the Duchess of Sussex. Things were so bad that Meghan allegedly drove some staff members to quit their jobs and undermined "the confidence of a third staff member," per The Times of London.
However, one royal author by the name of Christopher Andersen, who wrote the book, "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," believes that Meghan's very "American" approach to how she wanted to get the work done behind closed doors might have led the staff members to feel as though they were being bullied. "Particularly within the royal household they're very indirect in the way they do things. The kind of plain-spoken, upfront personality, distinctly American approach that Meghan has to getting things done just rubs them the wrong way," Andersen said in an interview with Insider.
But now that Meghan has won her lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers after they published a private letter that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, Sr., she plans on using her settlement money for a cause that she feels very strongly about.
Meghan Markle wants to help other victims of bullying
According to Bloomberg, Meghan Markle plans on taking the money that she won in her tabloid lawsuit to an anti-bullying charity. This makes sense seeing how the Duchess of Sussex has long been an anti-bullying advocate, as she has often felt targets herself, especially by the tabloid media.
After it was announced that she won her legal battle against the Associated Newspapers, Meghan even said in her statement that her win was a "victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," while also adding that "What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create," per NPR.
It's good to see that the duchess is using her voice and her resources to help make the world a kinder place, even when the world hasn't always been very kind to her.