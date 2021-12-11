The Latest Updates On The Bullying Probe Against Meghan Markle Are Concerning

Days before their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were faced with allegations that Meghan bullied staff members during her time as a working royal. Citing royal aides, The Times of London alleged that the Duchess of Sussex "drove two personal assistants out of the household" and undermined "the confidence of a third staff member." Meghan denied the allegations, calling The Times' report a "calculated smear campaign" against her, while her attorneys suggested Buckingham Palace was behind the "wholly false narrative," per Vanity Fair.

Still, Buckingham Palace went on to announce an investigation into the bullying claims and hired an external law firm to do so, according to CNN. "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement (via Twitter). "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

Months after the bullying claims were made, the two aides who went on record stating they were treated unkindly asked to rescind their claims, per Page Six. However, the investigation remains ongoing and the latest updates about the process are concerning.