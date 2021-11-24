Meghan Markle's Lawyer Speaks Out About The Most Damaging Claim Surrounding Her Client

Meghan Markle is receiving support in light of the bullying accusations against her.

In case you missed it, the Duchess of Sussex was the center of controversy in March when, just ahead of her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, she was accused of bullying by royal aides. According to The Times of London (via Page Six), one aide described Meghan's alleged treatment as "humiliating" while another likened it to "emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying."

Jason Knauf, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former communications secretary, expressed concern that "the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," calling the treatment of one staffer "totally unacceptable." He further claimed that Meghan "seems intent on always having someone in her sights" and that "she is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence." He also alleged to "have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."

Since then, it's been a narrative that Meghan can't escape. And now, her lawyer is chiming in.