Meghan Markle's Lawyer Speaks Out About The Most Damaging Claim Surrounding Her Client
Meghan Markle is receiving support in light of the bullying accusations against her.
In case you missed it, the Duchess of Sussex was the center of controversy in March when, just ahead of her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, she was accused of bullying by royal aides. According to The Times of London (via Page Six), one aide described Meghan's alleged treatment as "humiliating" while another likened it to "emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying."
Jason Knauf, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former communications secretary, expressed concern that "the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," calling the treatment of one staffer "totally unacceptable." He further claimed that Meghan "seems intent on always having someone in her sights" and that "she is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence." He also alleged to "have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."
Since then, it's been a narrative that Meghan can't escape. And now, her lawyer is chiming in.
Meghan Markle's lawyer slams bullying claims as 'not true'
Jenny Afia, Meghan Markle's lawyer, is speaking out on her client's behalf. Regarding the bullying accusations lodged toward Meghan earlier this year, Afia gave an impassioned response in denying the claims.
Appearing on BBC's "The Princes and the Press," Afia stated (via People), "This narrative that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true." She also mentioned that "the overall allegation is that the Duchess of Sussex is guilty of bullying" while condemning the accusations and noting Meghan is "absolutely not" guilty.
Afia, who is currently representing the Duchess in her privacy case against the Daily Mail, is a highly-respected lawyer with numerous accolades to back it up. Per her LinkedIn profile Afia has worked at law firm Schillings for 15 years — beginning as a partner in 2006 while simultaneously becoming head of legal in 2019.
Interestingly enough, royal officials would reportedly go on to rescind the bullying accusations. Upon learning of royal official Jason Knauf's complaint against Meghan, two experts revealed to E! that "two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan be rescinded."
In addition to her lawyer's comments, Meghan has also received a wealth of support from her former "Suits" co-stars, all of whom had nothing but excessive praise for the duchess and her on-set behavior.