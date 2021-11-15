How Meghan Markle's Image Differs So Much In The US Vs The UK

Since tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle has become one of the world's most polarizing figures. With her perceived role as royal dissenter in the widely covered "Megxit" debacle, many have slammed the former "Suits" actor for uprooting her and Prince Harry's lives in exchange for Southern California. Others, like comedian Tiffany Haddish, on the other hand, have praised the Duchess of Sussex for challenging the codes of the royal family and forcing them to modernize in the process.

It's no secret that British broadcaster and ardent Meghan critic Piers Morgan is no fan of the duchess. In June — one of the many times he's called her out — Morgan lambasted Meghan for her "downright lies" after she claimed she was secretly married to Harry days before the royal wedding. But, despite the verbal beatings Meghan has taken from the British media, she has received support in the form of her former "Suits" co-stars.

Patrick J. Adams, who starred alongside Meghan in the hit USA Network series, once tweeted, "From day one [Meghan] was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family," adding that, "She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued." Since relocating to Montecito, California, Meghan has escaped the daily browbeating of the ruthless tabloid media and has experienced a stark vicissitude in perception — a jarring reflection of her time in the U.K. versus the U.S.