Meghan Markle Just Donated This To Employees Fighting For A Cause Close To Her Heart
Meghan Markle is making headlines for her latest gesture. The Duchess of Sussex, who initially rose to prominence on USA Network's "Suits," has tackled her humanitarian efforts with dignity and grace ever since joining the royal family in 2018. And, at a time when royal philanthropy is highly regarded, Meghan's act of goodwill has not gone unnoticed.
Using their royal status to shine a light on important causes, both Prince Harry and Meghan have lent a helping hand to many in need. Through their Archewell organization, which the couple launched in October 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have partnered with many philanthropic institutions, including Global Citizen, the Aspen Institute, and World Central Kitchen.
Royal life and charity work have long been intertwined. In fact, the official royal website states that the "first recorded patronage was George II's involvement with the Society of Antiquaries" in 1751. Furthermore, the site also notes, "Having a Royal patron or president provides vital publicity for the work of these organisations, and allows their enormous achievements and contributions to society to be recognised." With her charitable actions in tow, here's how Meghan Markle's latest thoughtful donation is helping shed light on an important cause.
Meghan Markle's donation to PL+US is turning heads
In mid-October, Meghan Markle took her philanthropic efforts further when she penned a lengthy letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding paid leave. Writing as "not an elected official, and... not a politician," but as "an engaged citizen and a parent," Meghan wrote that "no family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child" and "paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option" (via Paid Leave for All).
Days after writing her powerful letter, Meghan continued her philanthropic crusade by rewarding members of PL+US, an organization fighting for paid leave, a $25 voucher for Starbucks through Archewell. "Just a little something to keep you going. Thank you for all that you do," the letter to PL+US workers read (via Twitter). In the accompanying tweet, PL+US communications director Neil Sroka wrote, "The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy... and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll."
In a follow-up tweet, Sroka noted, "This tweet has received a stunning amount of coverage, so I'll clarify: the Duchess/Archewell gave EACH of our staffers $25 for [coffee cup emoji]. Maybe that doesn't mean much to some, but for our team fighting to #SavePaidLeave it was a delightful surprise. Thank you #MeghanMarkle."