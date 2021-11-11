What Did Meghan Markle Say About Her Feelings For Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it no secret that their love is certainly the royal kind. During their engagement interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex made it pretty clear that it was love at first sight between them. "When did I know she was 'The One?' The very first time we met," he said after their engagement in 2017, per Good Housekeeping. "[There] was this beautiful woman, who just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life [and] I fell into her life."

Because the love between them is reportedly so strong, Harry and Meghan made the difficult decision to choose their peace and happiness over their duties to the crown in a controversial move that the British press has since dubbed as "Megxit." Harry and Meghan's life in California might differ from the royal life they left behind in the U.K., but the support and passion they have for each other is certainly still there, according to the couple. In fact, Meghan's most recent comments about her husband prove once again that she's got his back, just as much as he's got hers. Here's what she has to say.