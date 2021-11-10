Why Prince Harry Is Fuming Over The Term Megxit

Prince Harry has apparently had enough. From losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the young age of 12 to his 2004 melee with the paparazzi, the weight of royal life has surely brought the Duke of Sussex to his knees from time to time. However, nothing could prepare him for the biggest controversy of his adult life yet — what the public has dubbed "Megxit."

A portmanteau of wife Meghan Markle's name and the word "exit," the term "Megxit" essentially lampoons "Brexit" — the widely-contentious split of the U.K. from the European Union (via The New York Times). And like Brexit, Megxit was also a hugely polarizing move, as it saw the departure of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their senior royal duties.

It was a move that sent shockwaves through the royal family, as no situation of this caliber has ever affected the British monarchy to this effect. In fact, British commentator and ardent Meghan critic Piers Morgan even tweeted that "Harry/Meghan have successfully bullied the Queen into letting them have their cake & eat it" following the incident. But now, Prince Harry is making his voice heard on how he truly feels about the situation ... and the term.