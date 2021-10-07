Was Prince Harry Really Frustrated With Prince William Over This Money Issue?

The British royal family has had some truly controversial moments over the years and, as we continue to learn about the dark truth behind the monarchy, it should come as no surprise that authors have jumped at the chance to put pen to paper and document the family's tumultuous past, present, and future. From royal historians to palace insiders, and even members of the royal family (we're looking at you, Prince Andrew), it seems that the opportunity to write about royal life is just too lucrative to pass up and bookstores are filled with titles dedicated to all members and aspects of Buckingham Palace.

And while some memoirs have enraged the public — including Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all, which has kept everyone guessing about its goal — it seems that any new royal memoir is destined to become tabloid fodder. Case in point: Harry's book won't come out until late 2022 and already, royal watchers are speculating about every possible aspect of it, from what he'll focus on, to whether he'll go after Camilla and beyond. But before we hear from Harry himself, another new royal release is painting a less-than-flattering picture of the Duke of Susexx and alleging that his animosity towards and rift with brother Prince William (which may never be solved) goes far beyond the allegations we've previously heard.