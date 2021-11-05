Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Do Prince William A Favor By Leaving The Royal Family?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family official in early 2020, making the announcement on their now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," their statement read.
Since that time, Harry and Meghan have settled in Santa Barbara, California, buying a home in Montecito, according to Harper's Bazaar. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex raise their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, in the privacy of their home, and are living their lives on their own terms, no longer having things dictated to them by the palace. And while things seem to be working out for them, the decision to up and leave wasn't exactly easy. In fact, author Omid Scobie previously told People magazine that it was a struggle for the couple. "The hardest part for them was taking those initial steps away from their royal roles," Scobie explained. "That was harder than they would ever imagined," he added. And while there may be an ongoing rift between Harry and his family, one royal expert believes that Harry actually did his brother a favor. Keep reading to find out more.
Prince Harry helped slim down the monarchy by stepping back
It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal life may not have been all that unwelcome. Royal expert Andrew Morton discussed the move in an interview with Salon, and he seemed to have an interesting take. "I think the irony is that Prince Charles and Prince William saw themselves as being the leaders of the slimmed down monarchy. In a way, Harry and Meghan have done them a favor by jumping ship, rather than being asked to walk the gangplank. They would've had a supportive role, and their position would've been progressively lower down the pecking order, as Louis, and Charlotte, and George, all came into maturity," Morton told the outlet.
According to People magazine, Harry is sixth in line to the British throne, falling behind William and his niece and nephews. While Harry's life of service is undoubtedly valued, it's something that he's promised to carry on — albeit on his own terms. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," he said in a statement back in February, according to People. His statement was in response to one from Queen Elizabeth in which she confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not be returning to the UK as they found that "it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."