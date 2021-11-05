Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Do Prince William A Favor By Leaving The Royal Family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family official in early 2020, making the announcement on their now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," their statement read.

Since that time, Harry and Meghan have settled in Santa Barbara, California, buying a home in Montecito, according to Harper's Bazaar. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex raise their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, in the privacy of their home, and are living their lives on their own terms, no longer having things dictated to them by the palace. And while things seem to be working out for them, the decision to up and leave wasn't exactly easy. In fact, author Omid Scobie previously told People magazine that it was a struggle for the couple. "The hardest part for them was taking those initial steps away from their royal roles," Scobie explained. "That was harder than they would ever imagined," he added. And while there may be an ongoing rift between Harry and his family, one royal expert believes that Harry actually did his brother a favor. Keep reading to find out more.