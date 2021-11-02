Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed By Royal Expert Over Their Brand
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have their hands in just about everything since leaving the UK in early 2020. Since stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Harry has announced that he's releasing a memoir in 2022, according to the Archewell website, while Meghan is working on a new animated series that will be released on Netflix, according to Variety. And the couple isn't stopping there. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been using their website to sound off on important matters, such as the situation that unfolded in Afghanistan back in August, and, more recently, the importance of accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine all over the world.
On October 20, an open letter to Congress, penned by Meghan, was published on the Paid Leave for All website. This only furthered rumors that Meghan is looking to branch into politics, according to the Daily Mail. And as Harry and Meghan keep moving forward, using their Sussex brand on almost all of the things they are getting involved with, the couple has been faced with some criticism. The latest comes from royal expert Sean Neil. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should take a year off, expert suggests
On November 1, Sean Neil posted a YouTube video in which he slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for doing too much, and suggested that they take a step back to "regroup." "One of the problems I find with Harry and Meghan is this... Why don't people around them say 'look, less is more, you seemingly want to be involved in everything, but never quite accomplish the end result,'" he said. "Now for Harry and Meghan, as we were told earlier this year by a close confidant, apparently they're going to be more visible in the next few months," he added, saying that this has already started happening.
In his YouTube video, Neil went on to say that "it doesn't bode well when ex-royals — with no authority and, more importantly, even less clout — decide to move into the world of politics." Neil believes that things will "backfire spectacularly" for Meghan and Harry. He called the couple "desperate" following Meghan's open letter to Congress. "What they really need to do now is find a brand new path, a brand new direction...perhaps take a year out as they promised to regroup and find exactly what direction they want to take their alleged private lives in moving forward," he added. It seems, however, that Harry and Meghan have no intentions of falling out of the spotlight.