Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed By Royal Expert Over Their Brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have their hands in just about everything since leaving the UK in early 2020. Since stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Harry has announced that he's releasing a memoir in 2022, according to the Archewell website, while Meghan is working on a new animated series that will be released on Netflix, according to Variety. And the couple isn't stopping there. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been using their website to sound off on important matters, such as the situation that unfolded in Afghanistan back in August, and, more recently, the importance of accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine all over the world.

On October 20, an open letter to Congress, penned by Meghan, was published on the Paid Leave for All website. This only furthered rumors that Meghan is looking to branch into politics, according to the Daily Mail. And as Harry and Meghan keep moving forward, using their Sussex brand on almost all of the things they are getting involved with, the couple has been faced with some criticism. The latest comes from royal expert Sean Neil. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.