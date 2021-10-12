The Truth About Meghan Markle's New Animated TV Series
Fans who've been eagerly waiting for Meghan Markle to embark on a new creative venture will have to wait no longer. Of course, it's only been a few months since The Duchess of Sussex released her children's book, but she is already all set to produce a new family friendly, animated show for Netflix under the banner of Archwell Productions — the media wing of Prince Harry and Meghan's Archwell enterprise.
According to The New York Times, the Suxxeses signed a multi-million deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce "documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming." The couple revealed in a statement (via The New York Times) that their focus will be on "creating content that informs but also gives hope." And now, a year later, Meghan is set to put her creative plans into action with the new Netflix animated show. In a conversation with Hello!, Elton John's husband David Furnish — an executive producer of the series alongside Meghan — said that the former "Suits" actor is a "fantastic collaborator" and an "amazing leader."
Get all of the details about the animated series below.
Meghan Markle's upcoming TV show will 'celebrate women throughout history'
Back in June, Meghan Markle opened up about the content of her upcoming Netflix project, tentatively titled "Pearl." And she shed more light on the show's 12-year-old protagonist (and everything else it will have to offer) in a note on the Archwell Productions website. "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges. I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history," the note added.
Fellow executive producer David Furnish also revealed his thoughts on the series. "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages," he wrote on Instagram. "The team collaborating on the series are first class, and @netflix are the perfect partner."
The release date of the series has yet to be announced, but we have no doubt countless fans will be tuning in when the show drops on the streaming platform.