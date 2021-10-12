The Truth About Meghan Markle's New Animated TV Series

Fans who've been eagerly waiting for Meghan Markle to embark on a new creative venture will have to wait no longer. Of course, it's only been a few months since The Duchess of Sussex released her children's book, but she is already all set to produce a new family friendly, animated show for Netflix under the banner of Archwell Productions — the media wing of Prince Harry and Meghan's Archwell enterprise.

According to The New York Times, the Suxxeses signed a multi-million deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce "documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming." The couple revealed in a statement (via The New York Times) that their focus will be on "creating content that informs but also gives hope." And now, a year later, Meghan is set to put her creative plans into action with the new Netflix animated show. In a conversation with Hello!, Elton John's husband David Furnish — an executive producer of the series alongside Meghan — said that the former "Suits" actor is a "fantastic collaborator" and an "amazing leader."

Get all of the details about the animated series below.