Was Prince Harry Really Lost Before Meeting Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry's life these days is certainly different from the one he knew when he was younger. Along with essentially breaking from the royal family, he is now living California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet — and it's clear that he loves and protects his family fiercely. Beyond that, Harry works on behalf of worthy causes and uses his influence to make positive changes in the world.

Seeing all of the good that Harry and brother Prince William have done in their lives, their aunt, Sarah Ferguson, revealed what the late Princess Diana would have thought of her kids as adults. Chatting with the "Kyle & Jackie O" show, the Duchess of York explained her belief that Diana "would have been is very proud of her boys standing tall and firm," she said. "They're very like her."

However, before Meghan came along, Harry's life often seemed to be filled with struggles and scandal, making headlines for his behavior instead of his military career and philanthropy. Just consider the fact that he allegedly spent a day in rehab in 2002 because his dad, Prince Charles, wanted to address his son's use of drugs and alcohol. Two years later, Harry got into a physical incident with paparazzi, according to The Guardian, and, even as late 2012, was photographed naked while playing strip-poker in Las Vegas, per TMZ.

Frankly, it seems like Harry was once on an iffy path that was leading him down a rocky road. That's perhaps why one royal expert had something interesting to say about Harry's life before he met and married his wife.