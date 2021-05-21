Prince Harry Reveals The Real Reason He Turned To Drugs And Alcohol When He Was Younger

Ever since stepping back from his royal duties, Prince Harry has been on a media tear talking about his experiences with his family and his mental health. And quite frankly? He does not have very flattering things to say about growing up royal. In his new show with Oprah Winfrey 'The Me You Can't See,' Harry said he and his wife, Meghan Markle, felt stuck. "That feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, 'You can't do this,'" Harry recalled (via Daily Mail). "And it's like, 'Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?' [Meghan] was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that."

He also added that he felt "bullied into silence" when it came to speaking about his life and he blames his father for not making things right after his mother's death. In fact, the prince says that he didn't know how to handle his grief after his mother died, noting that he still hears the horses' hoofs from his mother's coffin being driven through the mall. That's why things got difficult as he got older, he explained, and why he looked for coping mechanisms.