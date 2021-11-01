Inside Piers Morgan's Latest Meghan Markle Dig Regarding Prince Harry

It's no secret that Piers Morgan isn't a fan of Meghan Markle. In fact, the journalist actually lost his job following comments that he made about the Duchess of Sussex back in March 2021. According to BBC News, Piers left his gig at ITV's "Good Morning Britain" after getting into an argument with weatherman Alex Beresford. The two clashed over Piers calling Meghan a liar. "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions," Piers tweeted in the aftermath.

Over the past several months, Piers hasn't been shy when it comes to his feelings about Meghan. Not only has he used Twitter to slam the duchess from time to time, but he has also given interviews about her — and he's written plenty about her, too. Back in June, he made an appearance on Australia's "60 Minutes," in which he said, "I don't believe a word she says," according to Page Six. In September, he took to Twitter to call Meghan's "disgraceful" for "continually [trashing]" the royal family. On November 1, Piers unleashed another dig. Read on for more.