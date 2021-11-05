This US Senator Was Not Impressed At All By Meghan Markle Calling Her On A Private Number
Meghan Markle has plenty of famous supporters. The star has a plethora of big names in her corner, particularly in the wake of her outspokenness regarding her time as a senior member of the royal family after marrying Prince Harry.
One of those people who have been most vocal in their support of Meghan is tennis superstar Serena Williams. The longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex took to Twitter in the wake of her and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, calling Meghan her "selfless friend" and telling the world that "she teaches [her] every day what it means to be truly noble."
Another big supporter of the star is her former "Suits" co-star, Patrick J. Adams, who shared a series of powerful tweets defending and praising Meghan in the wake of the Winfrey sit-down. Adams described Markle in part as a "powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic."
But for every star who's thrown their support behind Meghan, there have been voices on the opposing side who maybe don't hold the star in quite such high regard. One of those familair faces who doesn't appear to be an overly big Meghan fan is speaking out.
Why Meghan Markle called senators
A phone call from Meghan Markle may be something most people can only dream of being lucky enough to receive, but there's one person who wasn't exactly thrilled to chat to Meghan on the phone. That person was Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who got a cold call from Meghan from a private number. The mom of two dialled Collins to urge her to support the idea of paid family leave ahead of a vote on November 3.
"Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic," Collins said, seemingly referencing Meghan using her royal title after stepping down. Collins believed the call was from West Virginia's Joe Manchin and didn't seem overly thrilled. Though she admitted she "was happy to talk with her," she added she was "more interested in what the people of Maine" think.
But Collins wasn't the only one. Meghan also called Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, again from an unidentifiable number Capito believed belonged to Manchin. "She goes, 'Senator Capito?' I said, 'Yes?' She said, 'This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex," Capito said, admitting she didn't know how Meghan got her number (via Politico).
Meghan's decision to use her title has already caused some controversy. The Argus reported in October that some social media users criticized the star for using the title in a letter to Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer, also regarding parental leave.