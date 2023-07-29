The Medical Condition Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Mom Lived With

Kimberly Williams-Paisley's mom, Linda Williams, was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia in 2005. According to the Mayo Clinic, primary progressive aphasia occurs in patients before the age of 65 and is pretty rare. The syndrome causes patients to have "trouble expressing their thoughts and understanding or finding words." The Hallmark actor has spoken openly about her mom's health. In fact, she wrote a book about it in 2016. "Where the Light Gets In: Losing My Mother Only to Find Her Again" tells the story of her family's journey following the heartbreaking diagnosis. Williams died in November 2016, just before the book was released. "I will remember you this way, Mom. Rest in love and peace," Williams-Paisley captioned an Instagram post at the time.

For years, Williams-Paisley didn't speak about her mom's condition because her mom didn't want her to. "I'm finally at a point – my mother's finally at a point where I feel like it's OK to talk about it. There was a long time ... that she didn't want us to talk about it, and that was so much a part of the stress of what we were all going through, was that we had to hide it and cover up for her, and protect her pride," Williams-Paisley told Robin Roberts on an episode of "Good Morning America" in 2014 (via ABC News). In the time since, Williams-Paisley has shared some very personal stories about her mom's diagnosis, including when she first started noticing signs that something wasn't right.