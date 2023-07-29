Matt Rife And Zendaya's Awkward Wild 'N Out Moment That Still Makes Us Cringe

Comedian Matt Rife's career may have taken off in a huge way, but the internet still hasn't gotten over the TikTok star's super cringe past encounter with Zendaya. With more than 16 million followers, Rife boasts one of the most popular (and controversial) TikTok accounts. Rife uses the platform to post snippets of his standup routines, which often warrant thousands of comments. Many of his punchlines revolve around dating, friendship, and Gen Z culture. Despite Rife's popularity, he also has plenty of haters who can't fathom how he garnered enough interest in his upcoming comedy tour to crash Ticketmaster, per USA Today.

Rife has credited his recent success to his social media following. During an interview with The New York Times, Rife revealed that, in 2022, he wasn't considered famous enough for the Just For Laughs Festival to handle his accommodation expenses. Feeling defeated, he decided to post a clip of his routine to TikTok. "That video did 20 million views in two or three days," shared Rife. "It became this massive chain reaction and an explosion of an audience. From then on, every video I posted went viral." Of course, that far from the first time Rife went viral. Back in 2015, Rife was a "Wild 'N Out" cast member who (temporarily) got on Zendaya's bad side during a comedy skit.