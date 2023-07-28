Celebrities Who Were Struck By Lightning

They say that lightning never strikes the same place twice. While that's not even remotely true, it doesn't strike that many people. That's not to say people aren't struck by lightning all the time, but so long as folks take the proper precautions, it's relatively rare. According to the National Weather Service, the odds of getting struck by lightning are about one in 15,300. The United States sees around 43 fatalities from lightning strikes every year, so if you ever see those dark clouds moving in your direction, take it seriously, find some appropriate cover, and wait it out!

Still, considering how many people are in the U.S. and how often there are thunderstorms, lightning is a regular event. Strikes, on the other hand, are far less frequent. Seeing as that's the case, while we common folk are usually the ones getting hit by lightning, celebrities are far less likely to experience such an event. Statistics limit the possibilities because the commoners always outnumber celebrities, so the odds are in their favor.

Still, celebrities are just people we celebrate; at their core, they're people. They're subjected to the same dangers as everyone else, and every so often, one of them falls victim to a lightning strike. It happens infrequently enough that decades can go by between occurrences, and the public's memory around such things tends to wane. Every person listed here was famous for something, and they all were struck and killed or survived their unfortunate interaction with lightning.