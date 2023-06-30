Celebrities Who've Recovered From A Coma

Comas are serious medical conditions that can occur naturally from a variety of events, or they can be medically induced. Either way, a coma is no laughing matter, and they happen often enough that most people probably know someone who's been in a coma or has seen one depicted in the media. They're readily available plot points in soap operas, and every so often, a coma becomes a newsworthy event about someone people are either trying to keep on or take off of life support.

One thing few people consider when it comes to a coma is that it might happen to someone famous. Celebrities always seem larger than life, but they're people like everyone else. It could be argued that some celebs are more likely to find their way into a coma, seeing as their work can be dangerous. This is undoubtedly true of athletes, stunt performers, daredevils, and actors who enjoy doing their own stunts. One slip and a knock to the head might put a celebrity into a coma in a hospital bed.

Over the years, many celebrities have been comatose at one time or another, and each case is different. Some are in a coma for only a few hours, while others are left comatose for days, weeks, months, or even years. The celebrities here have all spent time in a deep state of unconsciousness for various reasons, and there's one thing they all have in common: they woke up.

The following article includes stories of substance abuse, mental health, and suicide.