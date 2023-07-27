What We Know About YouTuber KathleenLights' Marriage
Anyone familiar with online beauty gurus may know Kathleen Fuentes, more popularly known by her YouTube name, Kathleenlights. A content creator since 2013, Kathleen is one of the first big YouTube stars in the beauty space. She has since amassed a following of over 4 million, and like most beauty influencers, she built her own beauty brand with a focus on vegan, cruelty-free nail polish.
Kathleen may not make as much noise compared to her contemporaries, but that's only because she rarely gets involved in those feuds that rocked the YouTube world. Audiences love her for authenticity, which she has maintained up to this day. "Stay true to who you are. People will always see through what's not authentic," the Cuban-American beauty guru told Hip Latina. "Your integrity is everything! Make sure you always keep that and I believe you can go far." And go far, she did. She continues to be one of the most successful beauty YouTubers to this day, and it doesn't look like she's going to quit creating anytime soon.
But despite being fairly open to her followers, not much is known about Kathleen's personal life. If you're not a longtime fan, you may not know that she has been married to her husband, Daniel Fuentes, for over a decade.
KathleenLights married her childhood friend, Daniel Fuentes
KathleenLights was already married way before she started YouTube. As she noted in her "The Husband Tag" video posted in 2013 when she was just starting out, she married Daniel "Danny" Fuentes in November 2010, when she was 18 years old. The pair told viewers that they'd known each other forever and that they met through Kathleen's best friend, Emilia, who happens to be Danny's step-sister. But with Danny being part of the US Navy, they didn't become official until he returned from Afghanistan.
Their relationship initially drew flak when they revealed that they had dated for a few years before tying the knot, which meant Kathleen was a teenager and Danny was in his early twenties then. In another video, Kathleen confirmed in the description box that they indeed have a 7-year age difference between them, but it was something that never bothered them. "It may be a big deal to some people, but it isn't to us, we love each other and get along and that is ALL that matters to us!" she wrote.
Kathleen refrained from posting Danny on her YouTube page after that, although he used to pop up on her Instagram occasionally. It also seems that he helps out Kathleen with her business, with his LinkedIn page noting that he's been the CEO of KathleenLights LLC since 2015.
Are Kathleen and Daniel still together?
Since KathleenLights barely talks about her personal life, it's hard to tell whether or not she's still married to Danny Fuentes. He last appeared on her Instagram feed in 2020 when Kathleen greeted him on his birthday. Before that, she shared a touching post on their 9th anniversary, writing, "So grateful for you. Happy 9 years to my [love]. Here's to 90 more. 11.22.10."
Fast forward to 2023, rumors started floating that Kathleen and Danny had split. Fans speculated that Kathleen may have moved to her mothers' place, judging from her latest content. One person on Reddit even looked up court records and found that she had filed for divorce. "They're getting a divorce. I've also been questioning if they were still together because he's been posting so much and he never posted before. So I searched the courts and she filed for divorce on 05/08/2023," they wrote. Another user who looked up public records noted that it "looks like she's got a lawyer representing her and he's representing himself (no lawyer listed next to his name)."
Of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Kathleen has yet to address the speculation, and it may be possible that she never will. As far as the public is concerned, she remains a married lady.