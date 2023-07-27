What We Know About YouTuber KathleenLights' Marriage

Anyone familiar with online beauty gurus may know Kathleen Fuentes, more popularly known by her YouTube name, Kathleenlights. A content creator since 2013, Kathleen is one of the first big YouTube stars in the beauty space. She has since amassed a following of over 4 million, and like most beauty influencers, she built her own beauty brand with a focus on vegan, cruelty-free nail polish.

Kathleen may not make as much noise compared to her contemporaries, but that's only because she rarely gets involved in those feuds that rocked the YouTube world. Audiences love her for authenticity, which she has maintained up to this day. "Stay true to who you are. People will always see through what's not authentic," the Cuban-American beauty guru told Hip Latina. "Your integrity is everything! Make sure you always keep that and I believe you can go far." And go far, she did. She continues to be one of the most successful beauty YouTubers to this day, and it doesn't look like she's going to quit creating anytime soon.

But despite being fairly open to her followers, not much is known about Kathleen's personal life. If you're not a longtime fan, you may not know that she has been married to her husband, Daniel Fuentes, for over a decade.