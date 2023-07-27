Why Gold Rush Star Rick Ness Split With Former Fiancée Leese Arie

"Gold Rush" star Rick Ness and Leese Arie faced some serious tumult during their relationship, to say the least, but it seems these two are finally over for good. So, what prompted their split?

For a time, Ness and Arie certainly made for a cute on-screen couple. As Ness shared in an interview with Idaho Press, they'd met between seasons — and things got so serious Arie even made appearances on the show. However, between late 2022 and early 2023, it became clear their relationship was far from a fairytale. Just weeks after Ness took to Facebook to reveal that he'd put a ring on it in October 2022, Arie shared some news of her own via TikTok. "Last time he ever cheats on me again!!" A few days later, Ness admitted via Facebook that he was the guilty party. "From ruining plans, holidays, and even worse stepping out on her, I've done the unforgivable, but she has continued to forgive me," he wrote.

Evidently, Arie had it in her to forgive him just once more. In January 2023, Ness shared a picture where he can be seen kissing Arie on the forehead. The caption made it clear the two were back on: "We leave 2022 behind us in the dust, carrying nothing from it with us, except for lessons learned." Unfortunately, their reconciliation proved to be short-lived. In February 2023, they broke up once again — and Arie wasn't afraid to share the reason for their split.