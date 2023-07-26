Federal Prison Is No Match For Donald Trump If He's Convicted, Expert Says - Exclusive

Donald Trump has now been indicted not once but twice for a multitude of white-collar crimes. Currently, the disgraced former president is facing down 37 criminal charges over his alleged misuse of classified documents as well as 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records to pay off adult film actor Stormy Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) in exchange for her silence regarding a purported sexual tryst between the pair.

"Under New York state law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about: 34 false statements, made to cover up other crimes," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a press conference shortly after Trump's first arraignment back in April. "These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are. We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct," he declared.

But will these charges actually result in cold, hard prison time for the former president? One federal white-collar crime expert told us here at Nicki Swift that even if Trump were convicted, the answer is a resounding no, as the federal prison system is no match for The Donald.