What Is Stormy Daniels' Real Name?

Stormy Daniels blew into Donald Trump's life like a cool breeze on a warm summer's day and exited like a category 5 hurricane. Her alleged affair with Trump — well, actually, the money he allegedly arranged to be paid to Daniels to hush up the affair — led to Trump surrendering himself in a historic arrest on April 4. Which, as NPR notes, makes him the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

The timeline of Trump's alleged affair with Daniels spans from when they first met at a golf tournament and purportedly got down and dirty in 2006 — just months after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump — to when he attempted to buy Daniels' silence in 2016, to when Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, was imprisoned in 2018 over the Daniels' hush-money payment, per CBS News.

Daniels told "60 Minutes" that after talking to In Touch magazine in 2011 about the alleged affair, a goon threatened her to keep quiet — then used her child to up the intimidation ante. "He leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It would be a shame if something happened to her mom," Daniels recalled. Since The Wall Street Journal broke the hush-money story in 2018, Daniels has been hauled over the coals and ripped to shreds. It seems like no Stormy stone's been left unturned. But who is the woman behind all the bravado? For starters, what's Stormy Daniels' real name?