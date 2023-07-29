Anna Nicole Smith Was Never The Same After Her Son Daniel's Death

Anna Nicole Smith effectively crumbled under the weight of her grief in the wake of her son's sudden and untimely death. "I dream of him every day and every night. He comes to me in my sleep... It's like he's calling me to come to him," a visibly grief-stricken Anna Nicole confessed during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.

It was also widely reported that Anna Nicole had to be sedated in the hours following Daniel's death. "Anna Nicole was so distraught at the loss of Daniel that she refused to leave his side and it was necessary to sedate her in order to check her out of the hospital," attorney Michael Scott later revealed to a group of reporters. To make matters worse, Scott explained that "the sudden grief coupled with the sedation" caused Anna Nicole to experience memory loss. Sadly, due to the memory loss, Scott noted that Anna Nicole's partner, attorney Howard K. Stern, had to inform her a second time of her son's death.

Unfortunately, however, the hits would keep coming...