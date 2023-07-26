Sinead O'Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U Singer, Dead At 56

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has died, the Irish Times reported July 26. A cause of death was not given with the initial report. The music legend, best known for her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," was just 56 years old.

Beyond her awarded music career, O'Connor was known for being outspoken in her music and public persona. She unfortunately faced family tragedy when her teenage son Shane Lunny died in 2022 by suicide. Fans everywhere are devastated by the loss of the iconic singer.

