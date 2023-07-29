Times Justin Bieber Was Caught On Camera For All The Wrong Reasons

One could argue few pop stars have broken as many hearts as Justin Bieber. We're not just referring to Selena Gomez, but all the Beliebers around the world who have fallen for the singer's undeniable charm. When it comes to questionable behavior, however, that charm can only go so far.

Bieber first became a public figure in 2010 when his debut single "Baby" hit the airwaves. From that point on, he's been subjected to intense scrutiny — and that scrutiny hasn't exactly worked in his favor. Over the course of his career, Bieber has made his fair share of very public mistakes and has weathered a number of controversies. In recent years, he's tried to learn from his past behavior and grow. "A lot of people let their past weigh them down, and they never do what they want to do because they think that they're not good enough," he told GQ in 2021. "But I'm just like: 'I did a bunch of stupid s**t. That's okay. I'm still available. I'm still available to help. And I'm still worthy of helping.'"

From heartbreaks, legal drama, aggressive run-ins with the paparazzi, and questionable social media posts, there's plenty of controversy when it comes to the singer's past. We're breaking down all the times Justin Bieber was caught on camera for all the wrong reasons.