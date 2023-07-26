Sinead O'Connor's Drama With Prince Fully Explained

The following article includes allegations of abuse and assault.

The career of Sinead O'Connor was inextricably linked to Prince in both success and personal controversy. O'Connor — who died on July 26 at 56 years old — had a major hit song in 1990 with "Nothing Compares 2 U" which appeared on her second album "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got." That song was originally written by Prince, but despite the chart-topping success of the track, the two singers had a contentious relationship.

In 2013, the Irish singer hinted about the tension between her and the "Purple Rain" artist. She referenced a meeting with the "Nothing Compares 2 U" writer. "Did I ever meet Prince? I did and, again, we didn't like each other. At all," she told Uncut at the time. "It got violent too, which is why I can't go into it, but it is a very funny story," O'Connor added while mentioning that she would likely someday include the tale in her late-life memoirs.

By 2019 — a few years after Prince's death in 2016 — the "I Want Your (Hands On Me)" singer gave some insight into that fateful meeting, and claimed that Prince had attacked her. "We meet on the highway in Malibu at five in the morning — I'm spitting at him, he's trying to punch me," she said on "Good Morning Britain" (via NME). O'Connor alleged Prince was abusive to other female artists. True to her word, O'Connor offered more details about that meeting in her book.